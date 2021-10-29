Simmons First National Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

