Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

