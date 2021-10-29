Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.93

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $18.93. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 17,396 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

