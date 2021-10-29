Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:SHI opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

