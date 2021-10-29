SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,045 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $51,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,716,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

