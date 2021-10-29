Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 44,019 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

