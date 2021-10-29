Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down to $46.20

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $44.25. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 23,603 shares traded.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 44,019 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,973,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

