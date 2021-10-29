Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%.

SLHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SLHG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,618. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

