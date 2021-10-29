SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SKYW traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 471,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SkyWest stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of SkyWest worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

