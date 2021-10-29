SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

