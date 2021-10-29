Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

