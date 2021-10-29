SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of SLM worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.