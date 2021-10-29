SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report $35.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.37 million and the highest is $36.46 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.85 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $832.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 227.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,627 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 112.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 72,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

