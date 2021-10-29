SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 5,793,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

