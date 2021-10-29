SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $26.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:SM opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SM Energy by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,281,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

