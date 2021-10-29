SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.09, but opened at $34.01. SM Energy shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 29,553 shares traded.

The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

