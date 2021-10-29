SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 2.6%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92)’s share price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €43.36 ($51.01) and last traded at €42.80 ($50.35). Approximately 143,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.70 ($49.06).

S92 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 39.44.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

