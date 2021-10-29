SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah Sells 10,229 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajay Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49.

SGH stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $170,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

