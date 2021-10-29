SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $2,203,628.49 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ajay Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65,362 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

