SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
SMBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.