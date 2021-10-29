SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

