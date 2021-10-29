Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

NASDAQ:DNAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

