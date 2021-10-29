SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $313.88

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.88, but opened at $328.23. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $354.71, with a volume of 27,818 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.26.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day moving average is $263.75. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 138.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.