SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $313.88

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.88, but opened at $328.23. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $354.71, with a volume of 27,818 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.26.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day moving average is $263.75. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 138.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
