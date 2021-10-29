Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 535,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,013. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

