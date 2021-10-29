Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.6718 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.