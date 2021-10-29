Space Cow Boy Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Million (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $36.68 or 0.00059015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $73,570.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238587 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00098579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

