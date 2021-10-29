SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.46. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 44,659 shares.

The company has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 1.87%.

In other news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $33,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $40,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,070 shares of company stock valued at $342,069. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

