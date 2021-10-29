SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $168.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

