Splinterlands Hits Market Cap of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00096901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.51 or 1.00013980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.99 or 0.07048154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

