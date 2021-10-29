SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Gap Down to $173.12

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $173.12, but opened at $161.83. SPS Commerce shares last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

