Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $26,666,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 789.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $3,372,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.77. 3,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,662. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.