S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

STBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

