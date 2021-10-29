Stakenet Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.46 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $22.46 million and approximately $83,990.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00300426 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014300 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000900 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00163627 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003961 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 124,959,472 coins and its circulating supply is 121,420,435 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

