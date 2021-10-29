Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NYSE SMP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 98,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $134,294.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,416,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

