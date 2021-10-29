Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

