Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,305,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,722. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

