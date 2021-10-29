Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.07.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 298,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 30.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

