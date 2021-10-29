State Street Corp Acquires 411,318 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $326,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

