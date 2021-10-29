State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $380,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $288.95 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.72.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

