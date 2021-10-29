State Street Corp Has $389.87 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.25% of Williams-Sonoma worth $389,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 184,478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after buying an additional 175,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after buying an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 49.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

WSM stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 31.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

