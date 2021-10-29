State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State Street Corp increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,154 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $349,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $13,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

