State Street Corp Raises Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,514,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Trip.com Group worth $337,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

