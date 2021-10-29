State Street Corp Sells 85,532 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,905,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 85,532 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.55% of Tapestry worth $430,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

