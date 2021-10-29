Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

