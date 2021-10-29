Stephens Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $123.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOOT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.43.

BOOT opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $34,902,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

