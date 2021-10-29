Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) were down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 8,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 427,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STER. KeyCorp began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sterling Check stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 381,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.41% of Sterling Check at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

