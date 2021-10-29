Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,712 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

