Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 101.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $24,984,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 574,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,790 shares of company stock valued at $114,355,343 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

NET stock opened at $184.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of -408.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

