Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1,105.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $82.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24.

