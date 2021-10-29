Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 52,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after buying an additional 884,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.