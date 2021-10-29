Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 701.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Upstart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $330.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

